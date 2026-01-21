Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
EDWARDS SIGNS PROFESSIONAL CONTRACT
23/12/2025
News
2 min read
Goalkeeper earns deal until 2028
Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
11
BLA
11
14
12
BUR
12
13
13
STO
14
6
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
EVERTON CLASH MOVED TO TUESDAY FOR TNT COVERAGE
SEED JOINS LIVERPOOL FEDS ON LOAN
OBAFEMI JOINS BLACKPOOL
Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
11
BLA
11
14
12
BUR
12
13
13
STO
14
6