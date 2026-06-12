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2025/26 U18S SEASON REVIEW: PART ONE
12/06/2026
News
3 min read
Scholars’ August to December goes under the lens
Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
10
DER
26
32
11
BUR
26
30
12
LEE
26
29
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FLORENTINO MAKES PERMANENT SWITCH
CLUB STATEMENT
MEN'S AND ACADEMY RETAINED LIST
Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
10
DER
26
32
11
BUR
26
30
12
LEE
26
29