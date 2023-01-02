Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
PREVIEW: SWANSEA CITY V BURNLEY
01/01/2023
News
3 min read
Clarets go in search of happy start to the New Year with trip to South Wales
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
26
9
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
MAATSEN ALL SMILES FOLLOWING SWANS STUNNERS
GALLERY: SWANSEA CITY V BURNLEY
TEAM NEWS: SWANSEA CITY V BURNLEY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
26
9