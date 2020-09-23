PREVIEW: Millwall v Burnley
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PREVIEW: Millwall v Burnley

23/09/2020
Match Previews
4 min read

Build-up as the Clarets take on Championship side in Carabao Cup

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REPORT: Millwall 0 Burnley 2

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POSTeamPLPTS
18WH3129
19BUR3120
20WOL3117