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Match Previews
PREVIEW: Millwall v Burnley
23/09/2020
Match Previews
4 min read
Build-up as the Clarets take on Championship side in Carabao Cup
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
31
29
19
BUR
31
20
20
WOL
31
17
Related news
View all
REPORT: Millwall 0 Burnley 2
Related news
View all
REPORT: Millwall 0 Burnley 2
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
31
29
19
BUR
31
20
20
WOL
31
17