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Match Previews
PREVIEW: MIDDLESBROUGH V BURNLEY
06/04/2023
Match Previews
3 min read
Clarets hoping to make it a Good Friday in the North East against ‘Boro
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
32
30
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
32
17
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BROWNHILL ON INCREDIBLE FEELING OF SEALING PROMOTION
PLAYERS REACT TO PROMOTION
CORK CELEBRATES AMAZING SEASON SO FAR
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
32
30
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
32
17