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Match Previews
PL PREVIEW: LEICESTER CITY V BURNLEY
24/09/2021
Match Previews
5 min read
Clarets travel to East Midlands to face the Foxes
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
36
36
19
BUR
36
21
20
WOL
36
18
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DYCHE ON WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN
BROWNHILL: "IT WAS FRUSTRATING FOR US"
PL REPORT: LEICESTER CITY 2-2 BURNLEY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
36
36
19
BUR
36
21
20
WOL
36
18