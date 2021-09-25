PL PREVIEW: LEICESTER CITY V BURNLEY
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PL PREVIEW: LEICESTER CITY V BURNLEY

24/09/2021
Match Previews
5 min read

Clarets travel to East Midlands to face the Foxes

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