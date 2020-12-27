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PL PREVIEW: Leeds United v Burnley
26/12/2020
News
5 min read
Clarets head to Elland Road to renew Roses rivalry
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
36
36
19
BUR
36
21
20
WOL
36
18
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REPORT: Leeds United 1 Burnley 0
Mee Feels The Frustration
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Dyche 'Frustrated' As Clarets Denied Any Reward
REPORT: Leeds United 1 Burnley 0
Mee Feels The Frustration
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
36
36
19
BUR
36
21
20
WOL
36
18