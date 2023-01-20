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PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WEST BROMWICH ALBION
19/01/2023
News
3 min read
Baggies visit Turf for Friday night football under the lights
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20
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Related news
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GALLERY: BURNLEY V WEST BROMWICH ALBION
TELLA BUZZING AFTER TERRIFIC TURF MOOR NIGHT
KOMPANY DELIGHTED TO CONTINUE WINNING RUN ON HOME SOIL
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20