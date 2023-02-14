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PREVIEW: BURNLEY V WATFORD
14/02/2023
News
3 min read
Clarets host Hornets at Turf Moor in Valentine’s Day clash
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20
Related news
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Related news
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OBAFEMI OVER THE MOON WITH FIRST GOAL
GALLERY: BURNLEY V WATFORD
READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20