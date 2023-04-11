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Match Previews
PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UNITED
09/04/2023
Match Previews
3 min read
Promoted Clarets make Turf Moor return for Easter Monday showdown against Blades
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20
Related news
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Related news
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IT'S A BLADES BRACE FOR GUDMUNDSSON
GALLERY: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UNITED
CLARETS+ STREAMING THE SHEFFIELD UNITED GAME INTERNATIONALLY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
38
39
19
BUR
38
22
20
WOL
38
20