PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UNITED
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Match Previews

PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UNITED

09/04/2023
Match Previews
3 min read

Promoted Clarets make Turf Moor return for Easter Monday showdown against Blades

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