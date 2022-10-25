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PREVIEW: BURNLEY V NORWICH CITY
08/09/2022
News
3 min read
Clarets host Canaries at Turf Moor in Friday Night football
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READ THE CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES
CLARETS+ STREAMING THE NORWICH CITY GAME INTERNATIONALLY
TEAM NEWS: BURNLEY V NORWICH CITY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS