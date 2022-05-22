PREVIEW: BURNLEY V NEWCASTLE UNITED
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Match Previews

PREVIEW: BURNLEY V NEWCASTLE UNITED

21/05/2022
Match Previews
4 min read

Burnley face Newcastle United at home in last-day clash

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