Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
Match Previews
PREVIEW: BURNLEY V NEWCASTLE UNITED
21/05/2022
Match Previews
4 min read
Burnley face Newcastle United at home in last-day clash
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
REPORT: BURNLEY 1-2 NEWCASTLE
CHAIRMAN'S PROGRAMME NOTES: NEWCASTLE UNITED
JACKSON UP FOR MAGPIES TEST
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS