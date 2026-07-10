Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
PAUL SIGNS NEW DEAL
09/07/2026
News
2 min read
Defender commits future to Burnley Women
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
22
62
2
WOL
22
61
3
RUG
22
41
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
US PRE-SEASON GALLERY: TRAINING DAY TWO
BRIAN NELSON - STATEMENT FROM BURNLEY FC
WOMEN’S TEAM WELCOME CHRISTIE HARRISON-MURRAY
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
22
62
2
WOL
22
61
3
RUG
22
41