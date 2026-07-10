PAUL SIGNS NEW DEAL
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PAUL SIGNS NEW DEAL

09/07/2026
News
2 min read

Defender commits future to Burnley Women

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English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1BUR2262
2WOL2261
3RUG2241