Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: MANSFIELD TOWN (H)
13/02/2026
News
3 min read
Gaffer looks ahead to FA Cup fourth round tie against the Stags ...
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
26
9
Related news
View all
TALKING POINTS PRE MANSFIELD TOWN (H): BARNES
VERTU MOTORS MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V MANSFIELD TOWN
Related news
View all
TALKING POINTS PRE MANSFIELD TOWN (H): BARNES
VERTU MOTORS MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V MANSFIELD TOWN
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
26
9