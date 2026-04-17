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PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: NOTTINGHAM FOREST (A)
17/04/2026
News
1 min read
Gaffer looks ahead to Sunday's showdown at the City Ground ...
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
32
30
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
32
17
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SUPPORTER INFORMATION: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY
TICKETS: NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
32
30
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
32
17