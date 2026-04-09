Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: BRIGHTON (H)
09/04/2026
News
2 min read
Gaffer looks ahead to return to Premier League action
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
31
29
19
BUR
31
20
20
WOL
31
17
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
KEEPING THE FAITH - EPISODE 16 OUT NOW!
U21S TO HOST WEST BROMWICH ALBION AT TURF MOOR
NEW DATE CONFIRMED FOR MANCHESTER CITY CLASH
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
31
29
19
BUR
31
20
20
WOL
31
17