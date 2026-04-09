PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: BRIGHTON (H)
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PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: BRIGHTON (H)

09/04/2026
News
2 min read

Gaffer looks ahead to return to Premier League action

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