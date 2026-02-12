Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: CRYSTAL PALACE (A)
11/02/2026
News
1 min read
Gaffer reflects on incredible away win at Selhurst Park
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
26
9
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
TALKING POINTS POST PALACE (A): ANTHONY
HIGHLIGHTS | CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY
MATCH REPORT: CRYSTAL PALACE 2 - 3 BURNLEY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
26
9