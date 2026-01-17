PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: LIVERPOOL (A)
News

PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: LIVERPOOL (A)

17/01/2026
News
3 min read

Head Coach reacts to positive point against Reds

Related news

View all
GALLERY: LIVERPOOL V BURNLEY

1 min read
4d
MATCH PREVIEW: LIVERPOOL V BURNLEY

3 min read
5d
TALKING POINTS PRE LIVERPOOL (H): ESTÈVE

2 min read
6d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
18WH2217
19BUR2214
20WOL228