PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: BRIGHTON (H)
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PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: BRIGHTON (H)

11/04/2026
News
1 min read

Gaffer reflects on Seagulls clash at Turf Moor

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Premier League table
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POSTeamPLPTS
18TOT3130
19BUR3220
20WOL3217