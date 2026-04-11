Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: BRIGHTON (H)
11/04/2026
News
1 min read
Gaffer reflects on Seagulls clash at Turf Moor
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
31
30
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
32
17
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GALLERY: BURNLEY V BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 2 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: HULL CITY V BURNLEY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
31
30
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
32
17