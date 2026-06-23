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News
OGUNBOTE TO LEAVE BURNLEY WOMEN
23/06/2026
News
2 min read
Head of Women’s Football set to depart after nearly five years in post
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
22
62
2
WOL
22
61
3
RUG
22
41
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English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
22
62
2
WOL
22
61
3
RUG
22
41