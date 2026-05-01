MATCH REPORT: LEEDS UNITED 3 - 1 BURNLEY
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MATCH REPORT: LEEDS UNITED 3 - 1 BURNLEY

01/05/2026
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1 min read

Clarets defeated in Yorkshire

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18TOT3434
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