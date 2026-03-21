MATCH REPORT: FULHAM 3 - 1 BURNLEY
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MATCH REPORT: FULHAM 3 - 1 BURNLEY

21/03/2026
News
4 min read

Clarets defeated in the capital

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POSTeamPLPTS
18WH3029
19BUR3120
20WOL3117