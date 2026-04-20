MATCH REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4 - 1 BURNLEY
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MATCH REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4 - 1 BURNLEY

19/04/2026
News
1 min read

Gibbs-White's second half hat-trick floors Clarets

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Premier League table
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POSTeamPLPTS
18TOT3331
19BUR3320
20WOL3317