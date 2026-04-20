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MATCH REPORT: NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4 - 1 BURNLEY
19/04/2026
News
1 min read
Gibbs-White's second half hat-trick floors Clarets
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
33
31
19
BUR
33
20
20
WOL
33
17
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Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
33
31
19
BUR
33
20
20
WOL
33
17