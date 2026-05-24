MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 1 WOLVES
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MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 1 WOLVES

24/05/2026
News
1 min read

Clarets' season ends with a 1-1 draw against Wolves

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POSTeamPLPTS
18WH3839
19BUR3822
20WOL3820