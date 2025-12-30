Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 - 3 NEWCASTLE UNITED
30/12/2025
News
1 min read
Clarets defeated at Turf Moor
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
22
17
19
BUR
22
14
20
WOL
22
8
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
TALKING POINTS POST NEWCASTLE UNITED (H): LAURENT
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: NEWCASTLE UNITED (H)
GALLERY: BURNLEY V NEWCASTLE UNITED
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
22
17
19
BUR
22
14
20
WOL
22
8