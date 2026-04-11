MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 2 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
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MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 2 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

11/04/2026
News
1 min read

Clarets fall to defeat against the Seagulls

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