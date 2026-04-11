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MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 2 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
11/04/2026
News
1 min read
Clarets fall to defeat against the Seagulls
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
31
30
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
32
17
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GALLERY: BURNLEY V BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF BRIGHTON
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
31
30
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
32
17