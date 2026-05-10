MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 2 ASTON VILLA
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MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 2 ASTON VILLA

10/05/2026
News
1 min read

It finishes all square at Turf Moor

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