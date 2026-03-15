MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
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MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 0 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

14/03/2026
News
1 min read

Spoils shared in the Turf Moor sunshine

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