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MATCH REPORT: ARSENAL 1 - 0 BURNLEY
18/05/2026
News
1 min read
Burnley defeated in the capital
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
37
36
19
BUR
37
21
20
WOL
37
19
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GALLERY: ARSENAL V BURNLEY
JACKSON'S POST-MATCH POINTS: ARSENAL (A)
MATCH PREVIEW: ARSENAL V BURNLEY
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
37
36
19
BUR
37
21
20
WOL
37
19