MATCH REPORT: ARSENAL 1 - 0 BURNLEY
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MATCH REPORT: ARSENAL 1 - 0 BURNLEY

18/05/2026
News
1 min read

Burnley defeated in the capital

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Premier League table
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POSTeamPLPTS
18WH3736
19BUR3721
20WOL3719