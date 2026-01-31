Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
Teams
First Team
MATCH PREVIEW: SUNDERLAND V BURNLEY
01/02/2026
First Team
2 min read
Clarets travel to the North East to face the Mackems
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
24
20
19
BUR
23
15
20
WOL
24
8
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
SUPPORTER INFORMATION: SUNDERLAND V BURNLEY
PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: SUNDERLAND (A)
TALKING POINTS PRE SUNDERLAND (A): TUANZEBE
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
24
20
19
BUR
23
15
20
WOL
24
8