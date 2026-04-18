MATCH PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY
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MATCH PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY

18/04/2026
News
2 min read

Clarets head to City Ground to face Forest

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