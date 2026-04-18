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MATCH PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY
18/04/2026
News
2 min read
Clarets head to City Ground to face Forest
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
33
31
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
33
17
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SUPPORTER INFORMATION: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY
PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: NOTTINGHAM FOREST (A)
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
33
31
19
BUR
32
20
20
WOL
33
17