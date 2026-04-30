MATCH PREVIEW: LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY
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MATCH PREVIEW: LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY

30/04/2026
News
1 min read

Clarets travel to Yorkshire to face the Whites

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