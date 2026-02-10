Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
MATCH PREVIEW: CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY
10/02/2026
News
2 min read
Clarets head to London to face the Eagles
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
25
15
20
WOL
25
8
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: PALACE (A)
SUPPORTER INFORMATION: CRYSTAL PALACE V BURNLEY
TALKING POINTS PRE CRYSTAL PALACE (H): LAURENT
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
25
15
20
WOL
25
8