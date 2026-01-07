MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V MANCHESTER UNITED
News

MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V MANCHESTER UNITED

06/01/2026
News
2 min read

Clarets take on the Reds under the lights

Related news

View all
TALKING POINTS POST MANCHESTER UNITED (H): HUMPHREYS

2 min read
14d
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: MANCHESTER UNITED (H)

1 min read
14d
GALLERY: BURNLEY V MANCHESTER UNITED

1 min read
14d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
18WH2217
19BUR2214
20WOL228