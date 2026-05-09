MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA
News

MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA

09/05/2026
News
2 min read

Clarets take on Villa in the penultimate home game

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18WH3536
19BUR3520
20WOL3618