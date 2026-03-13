MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V AFC BOURNEMOUTH
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MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V AFC BOURNEMOUTH

13/03/2026
News
3 min read

Burnley return to Turf Moor to face the Cherries

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