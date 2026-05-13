MASARA RELISHING ‘TOUGH’ SUNDERLAND TEST
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MASARA RELISHING ‘TOUGH’ SUNDERLAND TEST

14/05/2026
News
3 min read

Forward talks goal scoring, playing in stadiums, and more!

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