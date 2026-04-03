Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
MARCH INTERNATIONAL BREAK ROUND-UP
01/04/2026
News
2 min read
An update on how the Clarets on international duty fared over the last week
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
31
29
19
BUR
31
20
20
WOL
31
17
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
LIMITLESS – EPISODE 06 OUT NOW!
PLAYERS MEET CLUB MEMBERS AT OPEN TRAINING
EASTER STADIUM TOUR OF TURF MOOR!
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
31
29
19
BUR
31
20
20
WOL
31
17