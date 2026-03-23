Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
MARCH INTERNATIONAL BREAK CALL-UPS
23/03/2026
News
1 min read
Seven Clarets set to link up with their respective countries for the international break
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
31
29
19
BUR
31
20
20
WOL
31
17
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: IPSWICH TOWN 0-0 BURNLEY
GALLERY: IPSWICH TOWN U21S V BURNLEY U21S
TURF MOOR TRADITIONS – 2026/27 SEASON TICKET CAMPAIGN
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
31
29
19
BUR
31
20
20
WOL
31
17