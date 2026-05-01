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LIMITLESS – EPISODE 08 OUT NOW!
01/05/2026
News
2 min read
Latest episode of women’s team documentary now live!
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
22
62
2
WOL
22
61
3
RUG
22
41
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GALLERY: LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY
JACKSON'S POST-MATCH POINTS: LEEDS UNITED (A)
MATCH REPORT: LEEDS UNITED 3 - 1 BURNLEY
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
22
62
2
WOL
22
61
3
RUG
22
41