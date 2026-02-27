Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
LIMITLESS – EPISODE 02 OUT NOW!
27/02/2026
News
2 min read
Latest episode of women’s team documentary now live!
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
16
44
2
WOL
14
40
3
RUG
16
33
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: FULHAM 3-1 BURNLEY
GALLERY: FULHAM U21S V BURNLEY U21S
WOLVES WOMEN CLASH MOVES TO TURF MOOR
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
BUR
16
44
2
WOL
14
40
3
RUG
16
33