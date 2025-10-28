Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
Club News
LIMITLESS - EPISODE 01 OUT NOW!
20/02/2026
Club News
2 min read
First episode of new Burnley FC Women documentary series drops ...
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
27
10
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
DÚBRAVKA REFLECTS ON 'CRAZY' VICTORY AT WOLVES
'WE LACKED NOUS AT KEY MOMENTS' ADMITS PARKER
FAN BANNED FOR LIFE
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
27
10