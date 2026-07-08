LFA SENIOR CUP FINAL DETAILS CONFIRMED
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LFA SENIOR CUP FINAL DETAILS CONFIRMED

08/07/2026
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Premier League 2 table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
27BIR2017
28BLA2014
29BUR2013