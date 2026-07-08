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LFA SENIOR CUP FINAL DETAILS CONFIRMED
08/07/2026
News
1 min read
U21s to take on Blackburn Rovers in August
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13
Related news
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Related news
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US PRE-SEASON TALKING POINTS: WEISS
US PRE-SEASON GALLERY: TRAINING DAY ONE
NEW CONTRACT FOR CHANDARANA
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13