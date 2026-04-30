Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
LANCASHIRE FA SENIOR CUP FINAL DETAILS CONFIRMED
30/04/2026
News
1 min read
U21s to contest East Lancashire derby
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
MATCH PREVIEW: LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY
SUPPORTER INFORMATION: LEEDS UNITED V BURNLEY
A MESSAGE FROM SCOTT PARKER
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13