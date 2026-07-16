Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
KIERA SENA IS A CLARET!
15/07/2026
News
2 min read
Defender moves north for new challenge
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
US PRE-SEASON GALLERY: REAL SALT LAKE V BURNLEY
US PRE-SEASON MATCH REPORT: REAL SALT LAKE 4 - 1 BURNLEY
UGOCHUKWU MAKES GALATASARAY MOVE
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS