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KEEPING THE FAITH - EPISODE 17 OUT NOW
24/04/2026
News
1 min read
Latest episode of Clarets documentary now live!
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
33
31
19
BUR
34
20
20
WOL
33
17
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BURNLEY FOOTBALL CLUB STATEMENT
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
TOT
33
31
19
BUR
34
20
20
WOL
33
17