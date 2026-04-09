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KEEPING THE FAITH - EPISODE 16 OUT NOW!
09/04/2026
News
2 min read
Latest episode of Clarets documentary now live!
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
31
29
19
BUR
31
20
20
WOL
31
17
Related news
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Related news
View all
PARKER'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: BRIGHTON (H)
U21S TO HOST WEST BROMWICH ALBION AT TURF MOOR
NEW DATE CONFIRMED FOR MANCHESTER CITY CLASH
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
31
29
19
BUR
31
20
20
WOL
31
17