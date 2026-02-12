Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Fans
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
KEEPING THE FAITH - EPISODE 12 OUT NOW!
12/02/2026
News
2 min read
Latest episode of Clarets documentary now live!
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
26
9
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
TALKING POINTS POST CRYSTAL PALACE (A): ANTHONY
GALLERY: FINAL TOUCHES AHEAD OF LIVERPOOL FEDS
PARKER'S POST-MATCH POINTS: CRYSTAL PALACE (A)
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
26
24
19
BUR
26
18
20
WOL
26
9