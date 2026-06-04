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JIAMING ZHANG JOINS BURNLEY U21S
05/06/2026
News
2 min read
Chinese forward moves to Lancashire
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13
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Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
27
BIR
20
17
28
BLA
20
14
29
BUR
20
13