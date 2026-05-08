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JACKSON'S PRE-MATCH POINTS: ASTON VILLA (H)
08/05/2026
News
3 min read
Interim Head Coach previews Aston Villa clash
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
35
36
19
BUR
35
20
20
WOL
35
18
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VERTU MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA
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VERTU MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V ASTON VILLA
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
18
WH
35
36
19
BUR
35
20
20
WOL
35
18